Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$36.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Home Capital Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.45. 148,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,164. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.82 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$977.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.60.

Insider Transactions at Home Capital Group

About Home Capital Group

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

