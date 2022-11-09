Royal Bank of Canada Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $55.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.
NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.
New Relic Stock Up 2.6 %
New Relic stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
