Royal Bank of Canada Trims BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Target Price to C$4.00

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BTB.UN stock traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.50. 58,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,153. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

