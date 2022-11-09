Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after buying an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,929,000 after purchasing an additional 532,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

RYAAY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

