Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Shares Up 16.9%

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) shot up 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFSHF. HSBC upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.