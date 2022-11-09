Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 70500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Salazar Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.
Salazar Resources Company Profile
Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
See Also
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.