Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

