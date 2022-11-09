Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
SANM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.
Sanmina Trading Up 11.0 %
Shares of SANM opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
