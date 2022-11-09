Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SANM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Sanmina Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of SANM opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

