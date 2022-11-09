Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.
NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 655,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,862. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $67.46.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 43.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sanmina by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
