SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

