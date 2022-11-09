Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.60 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SOI stock opened at GBX 251 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £651.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,133.33. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 277 ($3.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,457.14 ($7,434.82). In related news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £6,457.14 ($7,434.82). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £10,465.60 ($12,050.20).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.