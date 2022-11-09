Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Down 8.9%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.18). 666,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 916,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.80 ($0.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.41 million and a PE ratio of 122.51.

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

