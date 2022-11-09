Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. 808,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

