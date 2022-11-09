Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $65,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. 808,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

