Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

