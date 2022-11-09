Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 80,906 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

