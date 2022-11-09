Secret Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.77 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $15,630.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00130123 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00223741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00028093 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00497744 USD and is down -10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,619.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

