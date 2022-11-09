Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Shares Up 4.3%

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Secure Property Development & Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of £7.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

