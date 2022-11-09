Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $341.62

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.62 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($3.69). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 610,353 shares trading hands.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.19. The stock has a market cap of £851.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Serica Energy

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

