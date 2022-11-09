Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $341.62

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.62 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($3.69). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 610,353 shares trading hands.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.19. The stock has a market cap of £851.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.