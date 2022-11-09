Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $125.18 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,199.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025612 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00321637 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00117479 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00755154 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00568116 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001064 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006196 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00223593 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,507,942,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
