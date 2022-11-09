Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $125.18 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,199.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00321637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00755154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00568116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00223593 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,507,942,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

