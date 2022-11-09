Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($54.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SHL traded up €1.02 ($1.02) on Wednesday, hitting €46.99 ($46.99). 613,348 shares of the company traded hands. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($67.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.70 and a 200-day moving average of €48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion and a PE ratio of 28.31.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

