Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. Analysts predict that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Sientra by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

