Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 258,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 411,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 98.9% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.