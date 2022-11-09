Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Silver Spike Investment stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Silver Spike Investment has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silver Spike Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

