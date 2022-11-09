Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 348,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

