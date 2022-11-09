SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.58. 8,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 194,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

