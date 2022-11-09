SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.58. 8,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 194,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
SilverSun Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies Company Profile
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverSun Technologies (SSNT)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.