Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,015 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $222.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70.

