SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0366 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $41.01 million and $3.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

