SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

