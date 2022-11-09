Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $111.99 million and $28.70 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,678,969,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,678,909,187 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

