SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $306.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $283.00 to $306.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.87.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 19.1 %

SEDG opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.04. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,178 shares of company stock worth $3,530,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.