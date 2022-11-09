SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $251.73 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after buying an additional 149,116 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

