SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $379.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $251.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.04.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

