Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires 3,163 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Unilever by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

