Solidarilty Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

