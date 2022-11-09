Solidarilty Wealth LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.68. 137,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,883. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.01 and its 200 day moving average is $292.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $293.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

