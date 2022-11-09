Solidarilty Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 472,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,456,717. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

