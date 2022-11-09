Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 39,911 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 284.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 2.2% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 169,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

