Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.96. 102,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.