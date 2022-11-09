Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.7% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 27,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 37,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $298.94. 145,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

