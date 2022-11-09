Solidarilty Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $71.66. 232,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,539,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

