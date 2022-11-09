Somu Subramaniam Sells 3,935 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ VTYX traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 565,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,736. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

