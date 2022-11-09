Somu Subramaniam Sells 3,935 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ VTYX traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 565,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,736. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VTYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
