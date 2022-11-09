SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) PT Lowered to $12.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.21. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $16.61.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. Equities analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
