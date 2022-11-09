SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) PT Lowered to $12.00

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 5.2 %

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.21. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. Equities analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 859,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.