Sourceless Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.26 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $176.26 million and $45.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 0.99915452 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00224813 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00839793 USD and is up 19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

