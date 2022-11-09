Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $177.79 million and $96.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,347.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00235441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00839793 USD and is up 19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

