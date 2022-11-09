Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

