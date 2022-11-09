S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.15 and its 200-day moving average is $342.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

