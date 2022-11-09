Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

Shares of SDE traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,564. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.53.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,955. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. Insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540 over the last ninety days.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

