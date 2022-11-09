SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. 8,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,916. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

