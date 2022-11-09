SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 270,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.